Time extended to enter the 2020 CIO50 Australia awards

Due to distractions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, CIO Australia is granting nominees and their nominators a two-week extension to enter this year’s CIO50. Entrants now have until 5:00pm on Friday September 4 to complete and send in their nominations.

2020 has been a tough year for many of us with the pandemic placing enormous pressure on CIOs and their technology teams to deliver solutions for new hybrid working environments.

CIO Australia has received nominations from CIOs and othe technology leaders across multiple industries and we encourage all senior tech executives with good stories to tell to be part of this year’s CIO50 program.

Just to reiterate, the judges are looking for nominations that show outcomes expressed in terms of positive business impact.

CIO50 judge Peter Nevin said recently that there should be a clear description of the metrics used by the nominee to define the outcomes and an explanation of how the CIO and team have contributed to those outcomes.

“In previous years, many nominations have expressed outcomes in terms of an improved technical environment with few, if any, business-related metrics. This type of nomination falls short of identifying how the nominee has contributed to the business as a whole, working at the level of a CIO,” he said recently.

Nevin added that a good CIO50 nomination will also describe how the CIO has led a team to achieve results that are “outstandingly better” than keeping things operational. It will include a good description of the leadership skills and techniques applied, including a team and personal development, governance and risk management.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be considered for this prestigious list.