The CIO Show: Women in IT, part 1

This episode of ‘The CIO Show’ is the first of our two-part programme on Women in IT, where we tackles the questions of how many women are currently working in the sector – including in leadership roles – are there too few, and what can be done about it.

There’s certainly consensus around the need for greater awareness of the changing nature of the tech industry, and what it takes to be an effective leader, while the broader question of diversity is addresses, along with the important role of mentorship.

This the first interactive panel conversation for The CIO Show, featuring:

- Suzanne Steele, managing director of Adobe in Australia / New Zealand

- Helen Vahdat, CIO of charity organisation Yourtown

- Nicola Burgess, CEO of Data Action

Also joining us is Guy Holland, partner in charge with KPMG’s digital and technology advisory.