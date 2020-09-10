Towards smarter security

What is your number one priority?

Imagine if the CIO’s job could be described with that kind of clarity. Well, as a matter of fact, it can be.

Corporate boards and the c-suite may not spend too much time thinking about information systems (unless they are an information systems company) but one thing they definitely think about, and indeed fret about, is security breaches and the persistence of cyber threats.

Regardless of whether your organization has a chief information security officer (CISO), your top priority as CIO is to protect your organization.

What follows is one approach to consider for safeguarding enterprise knowledge.