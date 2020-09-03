The CIO Show: Is the cloud really cheaper?

It’s an assumption that has been allowed to grow unchecked for some time, however the jury is officially still out on whether public cloud infrastructure is cheaper than running on-premises data centres.
In this episode we talk to Nine’s chief information and technology officer Damian Cronan about his long journey managing the costs and applications of the cloud, as well as Rohan Penman, CIO with bespoke Tea brand T2 Tea, who shares a rather alarming anecdote about how series cloud bill shock can get.
And Gartner’s Chris Ganly confirms what many of us suspect, that there’s still plenty of confusion about cloud pricing still out there, even amongst quite senior tech leaders.
Next read this:
- Top 9 challenges IT leaders will face in 2020
- Top 5 strategic priorities for CIOs in 2020
- 7 'crackpot' technologies that might transform IT
- 8 technologies that will disrupt business in 2020
- 7 questions CIOs should ask before taking a new job
- 7 ways to position IT for success in 2020
- The 9 new rules of IT leadership
- 20 ways to kill your IT career (without knowing it)
- IT manager’s survival guide: 11 ways to thrive in the years ahead
- CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 4 strong examples
- 4 KPIs IT should ditch (and what to measure instead)