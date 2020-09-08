Unchain dynamic teams from legacy tools

In times of unprecedented and continual change, connection in the workplace—wherever that may be for each individual employee—is more important than ever. Today’s landscape of labor has radically changed, emphasizing the need for a connected, collaborative, and agile workforce in order to succeed.

Organizations are increasingly relying on teamwork and seamless partnerships that evolve and adapt, especially in remote environments. The encouraging news is that cross-functional, dynamic teams have the potential to forge ahead and do just that, fostering innovation and growth in this new workforce ecosystem.

Leaders who are looking to build such teams and boost their workforce connectivity must first address the elephant in the room: legacy tools like outdated human capital management (HCM) systems that impede transformation. Relegated to completing back-office tasks, most HCM tools are not designed to support teams, often don’t make efficient use of the data they process, and aren’t designed to create personalized workforce experiences to meet the changing needs of employees. Instead of helping to keep employees engaged, connected, and productive, they can get in the way instead.

Unrealized potential

There is a great need to increase agility within organizations, especially post-COVID. A recent Deloitte survey conducted showed that just.

These ubiquitous – and often hidden – groups can increase flexibility and drive innovation in ways traditional structures cannot. For example, dynamic teams created from cross-functional departments or channels may approach challenges in a unique way, providing new insights and solutions. To yield strategic outcomes and embrace the evolving atmosphere of remote work moving forward, leaders must think outside of the traditional organizational hierarchy.

Legacy HCM systems typically aren’t capable of uncovering and leveraging the power of dynamic teams. Without the ability to provide data and insights about teams (crucial analytics like engagement scores and previously unknown skills), high-performing talent can remain undiscovered in older systems – meaning leaders overlook their ability and strengths in a cross-functional team setting. And if organizations fail to leverage their people strategically—specifically when their people may no longer be physically in an office together—this can result in a loss of organizational performance, growth, and revenue. Enabling and empowering agile, dynamic teams can improve collaboration, communication, and productivity. In fact, in a McKinsey study about the agile workforce, 80 percent of respondents reported an increase in performance since a move toward agile work began.

IT leaders can help support the organization in this effort by providing powerful technology and tools, particularly ones capable of supporting dynamic teams.

Insights reimagined

To enable dynamic teams, it is essential to know and understand your workforce. Team leaders may have intuitive abilities in tapping high performers for their teams. However, meaningful and actionable workforce data – like engagement, strengths, and turnover risk -- can bridge the correlative gaps that lead to outcomes that may not be as simple to uncover. Implementing tech that provides access to trusted, accurate data is critical for confident decision making and problem solving, and can help team leaders ensure their people feel heard and valued.

Additionally, many legacy HCM systems still view the organization as a single hierarchy, and often rely on relational databases that capture traditional, hierarchical relationships. New technology, like the graph database, is designed for diverse, multi-faceted relationships. The graph database can help shine light on relationships between people, teams, and resources and uncover the multi-faceted and complex relationships within an organization. This can help organizations both capture and manage team-based structures, understand how workers interact, and identify hidden teams and build new ones.

Thriving in today's ever-changing and uncertain environment requires a shift in perspective and a focus on connection. Adaptable technology that enables dynamic teams and leverages trusted data empowers organizations to better understand their people and the ways in which they get work done. It puts people and teams at the center of design and focuses on simple and personalized workforce experiences. The result: an agile, adaptable, and connected workforce that’s set up to succeed.

