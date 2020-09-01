The CIO Summit Australia being delivered virtually in 2020

Australia’s flagship event for senior technology executives is being delivered virtually over two days on September 23 and 24 due to social distancing restrictions related to COVID-19.

The Future Enterprise: Digital Transformation 2.0 is the central theme for this year’s CIO Summit, brought to you by CIO Australia, IDC, and the CIO Executive Council.

2020 has been a challenge for CIOs and digital chiefs working at organisations across most market sectors as the pandemic shows no signs of abating. Tech chiefs have been asked to deliver new solutions that support hybrid work environments for staff that have been asked to work from home or at other remote locations.

This year we have assembled senior industry leaders who will talk about the ways your organisation can best navigate the post-pandemic economic climate.

On day 1, IDC’s David Reinsel will discuss the five stages of enterprise recovery and the critical roles that data and trust play in the future enterprise.

Pepper Money’s chief information officer, Jeremy Francis will discuss how his team has transformed the organisation’s technology capability for speed by coupling low-code and intelligent automation with the cultural and mindset shift.

Pluralsight’s SVP, head learner, James Aylward will talk about why your staff need to skill up in artificial intelligence - focusing on his experience launching and scaling AI products, upskilling for modern technologies and staying adaptable to innovate faster.

On day 2, Cue Clothing Company’s chief information officer, Shane Lenton, will present a case study on the retail group’s technology initiatives and navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

CIO’s editor-in-chief Byron Connolly will talk to TransGrid’s chief information officer, Russell Morris, about innovations that are being introduced across the organisation.

An interactive panel discussion will focus on why the tech sector needs a more diverse workforce than ever. This panel will feature IBM’s VP, data and AI expert services and learning, Ritika Gunnar; Box’s chief talent and inclusion officer, Tiffany Stevenson; First State Super’s head of IT delivery, corporate platforms, Simon Reiter; and yourtown’s chief information officer, Helen Vahdat.

Finally, our locknote speaker on day 2 is Dr Fiona Kerr, a neuroscientist who will discuss the science behind remote versus co-located work, the scenarios when technology can be used efficiently to conduct business, and when and why people absolutely need to meet in person.

