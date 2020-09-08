The CIO Show: How much are you worth?

In this episode of ‘The CIO Show’ we take a look at the latest data on IT salaries in Australia, and discuss current trends in this most unusual of years for the sector and those working within it.

Nicole Gorton, APAC director with global recruiter, Robert Half, provides a deep dive on the company’s recently published A/NZ Salary Guide 2020, revealing the range of salaries currently on offer across the key tech jobs here and across the ditch. But she urges employers – and candidates - to think beyond just money.

And AIIA chief executive, Rob Gauchi, shares some choice findings from the industry body’s own ‘Remuneration Report’, as well as its new whitepaper, 'Building Australia’s digital future in a post-COVID world', which provides ample food for thought about Australia’s future as a tech-driven economy with a vastly larger tech workforce.