September/October 2020: The new digital workplace

Welcome to this special digital issue of CIO featuring our CIO 100 winners and Hall of Fame inductees. In these pages, you'll learn how award winning organizations are redefining the nature of work, how to find value in data, and how to exert influence when IT spending is decentralized.

Contents

GROW

Making data pay

Creating value from data requires a combination of the right skills, technology, and strategic approach. Many companies, if not most, lag in these areas.

COVER STORY

The new digital workplace

This year’s CIO 100 leaders are shifting emphasis to employee experience with an eye toward boosting productivity, streamlining collaboration and redefining the nature of work.

AWARDS

CIO 100, celebrating IT innovation and business impact

Hall of Fame, recognizing outstanding personal achievement

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Nathan Rogers, SVP & CIO at SAIC, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss the future of work, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and more.

RUN

Influencing IT purchases when you don’t control the spend

Business-line leaders increasingly control technology spend, but CIOs should aim to impact those budget decisions. Here’s how.

