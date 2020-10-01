September/October 2020: The new digital workplace

Welcome to this special digital issue of CIO featuring our CIO 100 winners and Hall of Fame inductees. In these pages, you'll learn how award winning organizations are redefining the nature of work, how to find value in data, and how to exert influence when IT spending is decentralized.
Contents
GROW
Making data pay
Creating value from data requires a combination of the right skills, technology, and strategic approach. Many companies, if not most, lag in these areas.
COVER STORY
The new digital workplace
This year’s CIO 100 leaders are shifting emphasis to employee experience with an eye toward boosting productivity, streamlining collaboration and redefining the nature of work.
AWARDS
CIO 100, celebrating IT innovation and business impact
Hall of Fame, recognizing outstanding personal achievement
VIDEO
CIO Leadership Live
Nathan Rogers, SVP & CIO at SAIC, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss the future of work, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and more.
RUN
Influencing IT purchases when you don’t control the spend
Business-line leaders increasingly control technology spend, but CIOs should aim to impact those budget decisions. Here’s how.
