Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Shamim Mohammad, CI/TO, CarMax

Shamim Mohammad, CI/TO at CarMax, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss accelerating an omnichannel business, hiring during a pandemic, adapting to new customer mindsets and more.
