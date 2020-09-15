Frictionless Engagement with SAP Contact Center 365

Enhancing customer experience through multiple online and offline channels has become critical for businesses, governments, and nonprofits cultivating prospects, customers, and constituents. Enhancing the customer experience has become equally important for contact centers.

Since the pandemic, many organizations say they are moving faster to digitally transform how they do business and how they communicate. More remote workers and increasingly online lifestyles are changing the role and expectations of contact centers. They must support remote workers and customers, handle data across different channels in real-time, and blend multimedia (e.g., sending photos or video of a broken product) with phone, Web, chat, and other channels.

“The new bar for contact centers is frictionless customer engagement ─ interactions across channels that are easy, data-driven, and seamless,” says Markku Helin, Chief Product Owner for SAP Contact Center 365.

Frictionless Customer Engagement

Frictionless customer engagement is about making interactions as easy as possible. For consumers, going through five different phone menus before you can talk with an agent is not frictionless. If your customer starts on a web page, he might benefit from an audio or video chat window appearing on the page with a human agent or an AI bot. If an interaction starts with a phone call, it should enable a callback instead of forcing the consumer to switch to another channel.

Another aspect of frictionless engagement involves adhering to a company’s customer engagement strategy. A luxury brand might promote fast answering times, for example, so part of the frictionless experience requires investment in sufficient staffing to support faster and more personalized service.

With outbound frictionless contact center service, you can determine what channel to use. Your CRM system can store customer preferences. Some consumers often prefer SMS and social media channels while others tend to rely on phone and email.

Some customers with legacy contact center platforms have found it difficult to keep up with the post-COVID shift to moving agents to home offices and keeping up with increased volume. Cloud-based services that provide multiple channels integrated with apps, data, and intelligence ─ like SAP Contact Center 365 ─ are in high demand.

Importance of a Single Routing Engine for Reporting and Analysis

Once, adding a channel to a company’s communications was simple. A request was made by marketing or a line of business. IT researched solutions from either startups with cut-rate prices or from best-of-breed vendors for the specific channel. Then a new team was formed, the chosen tool taken into use, and as simple as that, you put the new channel in use.

But today, this need-a-new-channel get-a-new-tool approach is unrealistic. The number of communications channels is proliferating. Channel mix, especially with social channels, varies from country to country. And it is safe to say that phone calls are not going anywhere either. All must work together seamlessly to provide one touchpoint at a time to each customer or user and to move historical and real-time data between channels to make engagements frictionless.

This requires a single routing engine to enable the channel priority and resource optimization within customer service teams. If a call is on hold longer than a minute, it receives a higher priority than a chat message that has waited two minutes for a reply. Using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, you can send a photo or a video to show that your device isn’t working. If you have a problem with your hotel room, you can take some photos and send them to a travel agent to take corrective action.

“With a single routing engine, a cloud-based contact center product like SAP Contact Center 365 can be quickly designed and re-designed to meet the needs of an increasingly digital and media-savvy public,” says Pekka Porkka, Head of Development for SAP Contact Center 365. “Our aim is to provide out-of-the-box integrations with the leading CRM and Service Desk systems, foremost with SAP of course.”

Also from IT perspective, one integration point is easier to manage than having to ensure that each channel product remains operational after each version update.

Why SAP Contact Center 365?

SAP Contact Center 365 includes all of the different communications channels contact centers utilize around the world ─ voice, e-mail, chat, SMS, rich media, messaging apps, and social media. It incorporates a single, skills-based routing engine and real-time analytics for all types of customer interactions. Communication tools and customer views can be easily embedded in business applications to improve responsiveness.

With SAP Contact Center 365, you can deliver frictionless, 24x7 support that helps keep customers satisfied and loyal. It’s a consistent, in-context customer experience.

