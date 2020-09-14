Digital Transformation Requires ITOM Simplification

Business success in a digital-first world depends largely on your IT organization’s ability to deliver services with agility, without sacrificing performance, security, or governance. But right now, many organizations’ effectiveness is compromised. The IT landscape is a dynamic hybrid of traditional and cloud-based technologies. Diverse, unpredictable, and constantly changing, it brings with it a new level of complexity that cannot be controlled by conventional management methods.

IT leaders need a way to reduce operational management complexity while supporting services delivered from multiple cloud providers and on-premises. Otherwise IT puts the business at risk of outages, cost overruns, security breaches, and compliance violations—and risks being marginalized for it.

The mandate is clear: Simplify IT operations management (ITOM) complexity in order to fully participate in digital business success or become a curator of a shrinking legacy estate.

The Contributors to Complexity

Developing a plan to simplify ITOM complexity requires understanding the contributors to complexity in your environment first. Complexity is driven by the lack of uniformity in IT operations that has grown over time, such as:

A diversity of solution providers increases the friction of user and IT interactions. A wide variety of service and resource requests must be fulfilled. Each new service makes maintaining a positive experience more difficult. Services must meet ever-changing security, compliance, and cost controls.

Unfortunately, in their attempts to ease these pressures, many organizations end up making matters worse. They build separate management tools for each of their computing environments—public cloud, private cloud, on-premises or virtual servers. Then they add new tools for each new technology they adopt.

The result is a mix of unique and incompatible toolsets for each platform, domain, or process. To link the tools, teams often employ scripts or custom integrations. But scripts are fragile. They depend on stable endpoints, and only select experts know their attributes or how to maintain them. Assigning staff to monitor each tool and integration just results in overlapping staff supporting overlapping tools.

All this complexity is a firewall for delivering business results.

This traditional approach of adding more domain-specific monitoring and data collection tools reduces your agility to support fast-changing digital transformation requirements. Complex, fragmented environments simply become more fragile, the risk of downtime rises, and the cost to maintain everything climbs. Worse, the entire creaky construct actively prevents business resilience, blocking you from adapting to unexpected shocks like pandemics or natural disasters.

So how can ITOM simplify?

Many organizations have decided to pursue a platform approach instead, relying on a handful of providers, or even a single provider to support ITOM processes. But like the “framework” trend of twenty years ago, this brings with it the need to create and maintain a significant amount of custom code, along with the rip and replace of operational tools that are already working quite well.

But there is a third, better way. Micro Focus offers an architecture approach to ITOM that both simplifies the complexity and builds on what works.

An architecture is different than what other vendors position as their platform. An architecture is open – allowing you to choose the solutions you need today and know that they will be able to share data and services for integration across Micro Focus and third-party tools as your needs evolve. An architecture is cloud-native and containerized, meaning that it can run anywhere you want it to, in the cloud of your choice, consumed as a service, or on bare metal servers. And you can change your preference and redeploy anywhere you want to in the future.

An architecture provides maximum flexibility, using process automation and APIs to provide fast integration, and a common analytics engine to normalize, store, and make sense out of all the data that is produced by the variety of tools. No more brittle scripts or costly custom code to maintain, and having a master orchestration engine, your response times will be reduced with improved staff efficiency to free up resources for digital transformation.

This approach allows IT organizations to build on what already is working from a variety of vendors to reduce the risk of runaway costs and failure to meet business deadlines. And because it is based on the vendor-neutral IT4IT standard from The Open Group, it helps IT organizations identify automation gaps based on value streams, so that automation can be implemented based on priorities that drive value for the business.

Digital transformation requires a transformation of IT operations management to simplify the complexity that has built up over years of investments. The fastest and lowest-risk path to achieving that transformation is to build on what works with a modern architecture approach, rather than through monolithic platforms or fragmented point products.

