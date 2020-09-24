Highly intelligent products with AIOps/IoT: A map for greater productivity

When was the last time you used paper maps and traffic updates from your radio to get to a destination? I threw away my stack of various maps a long time ago! Most people today rely on real-time navigation with its built-in traffic awareness to move reliably and quickly on their journey. Yet, I find it interesting that many businesses still buy IT products from the paper map generation.

In this article, I will discuss the next generation of IT infrastructure and software – what I call highly intelligent products. This evolution marries the advancements in AIOps and IoT, allowing businesses to considerably reduce IT costs while improving application uptime -- two goals that are often at odds with each other.

What are AIOps and IoT?

AIOps is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for solving problems with IT operations (ITOps). Today, IT teams are faced with a daunting challenge: how to manage a vast variety of specialized IT infrastructures and applications. IT teams must ensure everything operates seamlessly together, like a perfectly synchronized dance. And yet these teams are siloed, often using different tools to support their products.

Ensuring applications run optimally 24x7 means having the ability to correlate operational data across these silos as well as being able to find long-term patterns. This goal is not possible by today’s human endeavours alone, which currently involves writing scripts to do correlations or employing threshold-based monitoring tools. ITOps teams need the help of AI – thus AIOps.

As we all know, the Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the concept of products that are always connected to the internet and stream behaviour-related information and other data. Vendors of these products then analyze the data and draw insights to achieve benefits, such as improving the customer experience. The business is also rewarded by time and money savings via process improvements. When you marry IoT with AIOps, you get highly intelligent products that can bridge silos, analyze data, and compile actionable insights.

Why highly intelligent products are so cool

Let’s go into more detail -- what exactly does this marriage of IoT and AIOps buy you?

Highly intelligent products are like a modern navigation system – it tells you exactly how to get to your destination while taking into account real-time traffic conditions. It is a key ingredient in the self-driving car.

Highly intelligent products provide the following key benefits:

See once, prevent for all—always!

Vendors of highly intelligent products maintain learnings from across their entire global, install base. Think of these learnings as fingerprints. When an issue is seen for the first time, it is rapidly fingerprinted. Because the install base is always connected, the vendor is constantly scanning deployments for a fingerprint match. And when it finds one, you can expect the vendor to notify you proactively if you have a known issue that might cause a future problem. Sounds like utopia, doesn’t it?

Predict unplanned downtime across the application stack

Vendors of highly intelligent products have access to vast quantities of varied operational data, which are the ingredients for developing reliable AI models. Further, this data is not just from the vendor’s own products but also from other products in the application stack, available via public APIs. Data scientists use this data to train sophisticated models that can predict a vast spectrum of complex issues – from performance degradation to potential hardware failures and even security issues. Hundreds of data points and sensors are correlated to predict truly obscure problems not possible without AI.

Instantly give actionable solutions to problems

Vendors of highly intelligent products not only have operational data on product behavior but also what solved any problems. Data scientists use this data to reliably train AI models. They can even predict what will go wrong next and exactly how to solve it, providing very actionable recommendations in plain English. Compare this scenario to the world of traditional products. An IT administrator may see problems such as performance degradation, but they don’t know how to fix it. They search online forums, spend endless hours with customer support, or hire professional services. Often, they perform costly product upgrades, including hardware upgrades, only to have the problem return.

Know your environment deeply

For those occasions where IT teams require vendor support services, the vendor already knows the IT team’s environment well. For example, the vendor of highly intelligent products can see long-term patterns from hundreds of sensors in the environment. The vendor support team has already seen the alert and is ready to take immediate action. And for the IT team, no more trying to reproduce the problem or send logs. And no more playing ping pong between different vendors.

Provide better designed products

Product engineering teams use the vast trove of information on their products’ behaviour to design better products. They shore up vulnerable or unstable elements, improve usability, and add new capabilities. Of course, the user also benefits from a better product.

Example of a real life highly intelligent product – HPE InfoSight

If all of this sounds a bit abstract, let me give you a specific example. HPE InfoSight is the free[i], AIOps technology that makes HPE server, storage, and hyperconverged product offerings highly intelligent.[ii] According to the ESG Research report, Assessing the Financial Impact of Nimble Storage, powered by HPE InfoSight, HPE customers are seeing substantial benefits from this highly intelligent product.

Customers have seen a 79% drop in IT operational expenses using HPE InfoSight because fewer staff is needed to manage problems.

HPE InfoSight remediated 86% of issues before customers were even aware of an issue.

For those very complex issues that typically need IT admins to work with a vendor’s Level 3 Support, customers saw a 69% faster time to resolution with HPE InfoSight.

If you are looking to modernize and transform your IT environment, it’s time to raise your expectations. Ask your vendor if their products are AIOps and IoT enabled. Don’t rely on outdated sources to get you where you need to go. Instead, implement highly intelligent products that will propel your business forward, significantly reduce operational expenses, increase uptime, and deliver a better customer experience.

[i] Requires a valid warranty or support contract. [ii] HPE InfoSight supports Nimble, Primera and 3PAR storage, HPE SimpliVity and Nimble dHCI, and HPE ProLiant, Synergy, BladeSystem, Apollo, and Moonshot and Edgeline systems1

About Rochna Dhand



HPE

Rochna Dhand is a product management executive with 15+ years of experience shaping early-stage, ground-breaking IT technologies. She led a technology team at LoudCloud, Inc., one of industry’s first companies to offer software-as-a-service computing with an Infrastructure as a Service model. Rochna was also an early product manager in VMware’s flagship product (ESX and vCenter - together called vSphere), where she helped shape the future of server virtualization. At HPE, Rochna is the head of product management for HPE InfoSight products. Rochna holds a Master's in Computer Science from Clemson University and a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from University of Mumbai.