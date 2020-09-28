Adobe Delivers A Next-Generation Developer Experience

As brands seek to deploy digital systems to deliver a better customer experience regardless of the channel used by the customer, the ability of developers to create or enhance these systems takes on outsized importance. New digital marketing platforms can provide amazing capabilities, but not until developers complete their work. Brands that are building new revenue streams and markets must enable developers to be as fast, efficient, and effective as possible.

Adobe recognizes that improving tools for developers betters the odds for business success. For this reason, Adobe is doubling down on its commitment to developers, creating a new organization within the Digital Experience business unit to unify the developer experience across Adobe Experience Cloud.

“Developers are a crucial part of any organization’s success as they are often the ones solving some of the most complex business problems,” said Jason Woosley, vice president, Commerce and Developer Experience at Adobe. “It’s important that we continue focusing on the developer experience and fostering improved design collaboration, allowing developers to create exceptional end-to-end customer experiences.”

Adobe also aims to simplify development. Requiring developers to use different development environments or tools within a single framework is unnecessarily complicated. For example, integrating apps created in different environments can cause problems. What’s more, projects get completed faster when a single environment is used. This is critically important for digital marketing apps, which often need to respond to changes or deliver new features within days or even hours.

All of these advantages and more will be highlighted during the Adobe Developers Live event on September 28, when new Adobe Experience Cloud solutions are unveiled that help developers create, enhance, and engage with Adobe apps to deliver optimal customer experiences.

Three major initiatives will also be announced that are aimed directly at improving development speed, simplicity, and integration:

Project Firefly. This framework for building custom apps provides the foundation for adding new business capabilities to existing Adobe applications. It enables developers to create bespoke applications that are directly aligned with the brand’s needs. This single framework increases developer productivity. To learn more, visit the Project Firefly homepage .

Streamlined data collection/integration. Among the most time-consuming and difficult tasks for developers is finding and integrating disparate datasets. Now, with Adobe Experience Platform Launch Server Side, developers can utilize new web and mobile SDKs that include a worldwide data collection network. Developers can take advantage of simplified and consistent data collection. In addition, this capability substantially improves application performance while delivering faster page loads.

Improved UI creation. Many businesses are trying to build their own design systems. However, this can result in a suboptimal solution that isn’t accessible across all devices, that has internationalization issues, or that has navigation limitations. Adobe is providing a better approach with React Spectrum . This collection of open-source libraries and tools provides consistency and helps developers build more robust UIs at speed.

Adobe clearly understands that empowering developers will empower brands, and these new solutions dramatically improve the developer tool set. Supporting faster delivery of innovative new apps benefits every brand. In addition, providing greater leverage by using a single consistent development framework helps developers get more done. These announcements increase the value delivered to brands by the Adobe Experience Cloud and enable brands to meet the increasing challenges of today’s competitive and complex marketplace.