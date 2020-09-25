Get Agile: Is your IT Infrastructure Ready?

Data is the currency of business innovation, but — according to an April 2019 Forbes Insights report — only 12% of organizations have a comprehensive, enterprise-wide data strategy or have started executing one. Without a comprehensive strategy, innovation can be difficult — if not impossible.

But there’s good news: a comprehensive plan that incorporates DataOps. DataOps — an automated, process-oriented methodology to improve data quality and reduce the cycle time of data analytics — can help. Once the plan is complete and you’re firmly on the path, data moves through four distinct stages, according to a recent Hitachi Vantara eBook, Building a Data Driven Enterprise Through Strategy, Culture and DataOps.

Here are the four stages and why each one can help you acquire more value through your data, improving innovation and the bottom line.

Store: Data storage doesn’t change all that often for organizations, which tend to keep adding more resources without an overarching plan. As the eBook states, “In a data-driven enterprise, it’s critically important to capture and store as much data as possible at the lowest cost, at the right service levels, and at the right location across edge, private, hybrid and multicloud environments.” When thinking ahead, think about how to best store data at the lowest cost but with the highest service levels across on prem and cloud environments.

Enrich : While the volume of data increases daily, studies show that only a fraction of any organization’s data is actionable and useful. To prioritize and manage data, experts suggest implementing a metadata strategy. This not only helps elevate the right data, but also assists with data governance by applying rules across the board.

Activate : Once data has been tagged, it can be integrated with other data sources; once integrated, you can use analytics to generate actionable insights. Deriving these insights and using this data in new ways can increase productivity and help sales, marketing and customer service identify new opportunities for revenue and customer retention.

Monetize: When a data strategy is executed correctly with DataOps in mind, companies can open new markets and revenue streams, differentiate themselves from competitors, repurpose existing assets and execute strategies that positively impact their bottom-line.

These four stages should form the heart of any data strategy, helping prepare an organization to capitalize on big data, bringing together the people, processes and infrastructure that lead to success.

Want to learn more about how your organization can evolve and increase business agility, becoming a data-driven organization along the way? Contact Hitachi Vantara at here learn more.