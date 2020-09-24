The CIO Show: Biz-managed IT, coming out from the shadows

Much of the discussion about Shadow IT has focussed on the cyber and other risks associated with staff bringing in apps and accessing cloud platforms often without the knowledge – let alone permission - of CIOs and other tech leaders.

But for many staff, especially those whose jobs demand higher levels of collaboration and communication, there’s no doubt they have become a powerful tool. Even more so during the pandemic this year.

Tune in to hear from Deloitte’s chief transformation officer for APAC, Robert Hillard, Flinders University's chief information officer, Kerrie Campbell, and Andrew Lawrence, chief information officer with challenger telco Superloop, about how they’re not only managing this disruptive trend in tech, but also making it work for them and even changing how they think about their core IT systems.