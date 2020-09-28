CIO Summit 2020: Why we need a diverse workforce more than ever

Cultural and gender diversity in the technology sector is slowly improving but arguably nowhere near as fast as it should if Australia is to better deal with the ongoing IT skills crisis.

But closing skills gaps is clearly not the only reason that a diverse workforce should be encouraged and implemented. Hiring more women and a mix of people from different backgrounds are surefire ways to create stronger organisations that are open to new ideas.

Silicon Valley has pushed hard to create the most diverse technology organisations on the planet but what are private and public sector companies doing in Australia and overseas?

At the 2020 CIO Summit, panelists discussed why we need a diverse workforce more than ever.

The virtual panel included: Tiffany Stevenson, chief talent and inclusion officer, Box; Ritika Gunnar, VP, data and AI expert services and learning at IBM; Simon Reiter, head of IT delivery, corporate platforms, First State Super; Marie Johnson, chief executive officer, Centre for Digtal Business; and Helen Vahdat, chief information officer, yourtown.