7 ways to effectively ensure IT-business alignment

In an ideal universe, the IT and business worlds would be perfectly aligned, with IT supplying business leaders with the strategic plans and resources necessary to achieve maximum performance, efficiency and profits.

Yet, as you may have noticed, seeking perfection can be a somewhat elusive quest. In the real world, IT leaders are often left guessing whether the plans they've created and the technologies they've selected are actually fulfilling enterprise expectations. Business leaders, meanwhile, frequently fret that IT isn't fully tuned in to actual enterprise needs and challenges.

Fortunately, there are proven methods that enable IT leaders to gain a clear understanding of the IT-business relationship. The following seven suggestions show how to build a productive partnership that will satisfy stakeholders' needs while meeting IT's time and budget constraints.

1. Build close business relationships

Whether face-to-face or Zoom-to-Zoom, IT leaders should set aside time to meet and discuss important matters with business leaders across their enterprise. "A key component to a good dialogue is simply to speak in plain English, even when trying to explain complex technical issues," advises Nidal Haddad, principal for ecosystems and alliances at business advisory firm Deloitte Consulting.