CIO Summit 2020: Pepper Money's Jeremy Francis on why speed is everything

COVID-19 has given many organisations a cathartic reminder that speed is critical as priorities change drastically and frequently.

CIOs have an ever-increasing array of technology plays available and a decreasing amount of time to derive value for their organisations. COVID-19 has given many organisations a cathartic reminder that speed is critical as priorities change drastically and frequently.

The ability to move rapidly is forcing CIOs to ask themselves difficult questions not just about their technology choices, but about their culture, operating model, people, ways of working and the role they play within their organisation.

At this year's CIO Summit, Pepper Money's chief information officer, Jeremy Francis, discussed how his team has transformed the organisation's technology capability for speed, coupling low-code and intelligent automation with a cultural and mindset shift.

