Fall 2020: Leading change

Welcome to the Fall 2020 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn how successful CIOs lead through crisis, adapt to changing customer expectations, and take their careers to the next level. We take a deep dive into how digital transformation has catapulted CIOs into the epicenter of organizational change, not just as cheerleaders for technology, but as a key change agent for promoting the cultural shifts necessary for successful transformation.

Contents

GROW

10 tips for taking your career to the top

CIOs turned presidents and CEOs discuss their rise to the top and offer insights for IT leaders considering similar leaps.

LEAD

The CIO’s crisis management playbook

CIOs from the healthcare industry and beyond share tips for leading through crisis.

COVER STORY

The CIO’s next key role: Change agent

For today’s IT leaders, change management is more than technical, it’s about spearheading cultural transformation at every level of the business.

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Shamim Mohammad, CI/TO at CarMax, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss accelerating an omnichannel business, hiring during a pandemic, adapting to new customer mindsets, and more.

RUN

Customers bank on BofA chatbot

Use of Bank of America’s Erica virtual assistant is soaring in the wake of the pandemic, lending a helping hand to consumers concerned about their personal finances.