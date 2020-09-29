Creating an IT operating model: Why psychology matters more than technology

When creating a new IT operating model, as a precursor to digital transformation, TransGrid’s chief information officer, Russell Morris, realised that simply having technology conversations with the business team was not the best way to get them to engage.
Focusing on business outcomes, team chemistry and relationships was the key to driving change. In his own words, psychology is more important than technology.
Russell speaks to CIO Australia's editor-in-chief, Byron Connolly, about how and why he created a new IT operating model with human behaviours in mind, the results achieved, and lessons learned.
Next read this:
- Top 9 challenges IT leaders will face in 2020
- Top 5 strategic priorities for CIOs in 2020
- 7 'crackpot' technologies that might transform IT
- 8 technologies that will disrupt business in 2020
- 7 questions CIOs should ask before taking a new job
- 7 ways to position IT for success in 2020
- The 9 new rules of IT leadership
- 20 ways to kill your IT career (without knowing it)
- IT manager’s survival guide: 11 ways to thrive in the years ahead
- CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 4 strong examples
- 4 KPIs IT should ditch (and what to measure instead)