Creating an IT operating model: Why psychology matters more than technology

When creating a new IT operating model, as a precursor to digital transformation, TransGrid’s chief information officer, Russell Morris, realised that simply having technology conversations with the business team was not the best way to get them to engage.

Focusing on business outcomes, team chemistry and relationships was the key to driving change. In his own words, psychology is more important than technology.

Russell speaks to CIO Australia's editor-in-chief, Byron Connolly, about how and why he created a new IT operating model with human behaviours in mind, the results achieved, and lessons learned.