The CIO Show: Outsourcing 2.0, beyond ‘your mess for less’

In this episode of the CIO Show we take at a look at IT outsourcing in Australia.

It’s had a chequered history the past 20-plus years to say the least, as the original business case – reducing costs – has been all-but debunked.

For many, many years there were seemingly endless stories of major costs blow-outs, lawsuits and acrimony. And there’ve been plenty more such tales in recent times.

According to some, the practice has been steadily on the wane for the past several years.

But now, largely thanks to COVID, it’s well and truly back on the table.

So where are we at with outsourcing today? Are CIOs and service providers willing and able to learn from the mistakes of the past?

Rowan Dollar, former chief information officer at the SA Government’s Department of Human Services, and tech-sector industry veteran isn’t so sure.

We also talk to Jordan Griffiths, Accenture’s lead for A/NZ operations about his experiences and perspectives garnered within and outside one of the world’s biggest professional services firms.

And we have deep dive with telco veteran, now A/NZ managing director at Harvey Nash, Bruce Goldsmith into the most recent research looking at outsourcing, before and now during the pandemic, including an explanation of the ‘bumpy ride’.