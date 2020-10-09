Seeking a new gig? IT leader hiring rebounds, remotely

Recruitment of IT leaders is back in high gear after companies suspended executive searches to address the disruption thrust upon them by the coronavirus pandemic. But with respect to social-distancing precautions that epitomize The New Normal, executive courtships are conducted with key differences, recruiters say.

Wooing candidates has been vastly simplified, as recruiters and companies conduct most meetings with executives via videoconference — and during off-hours and weekends — rather than in-person, says Chris Patrick, global head of Egon Zehnder’s technology officers practice.

Logistical changes aside, companies still need experts who can drive their digital strategies. In the high-tech industry, HP, Okta and Quick Base all hired new CIOs, according to LinkedIn. Movement has also happened in retail, with brand stalwarts Bed, Bath & Beyond and H&M Group recently announcing new CTOs. Energy concern PG&E brought on a new CTO in September.

Hiring halted as pandemic hit

This recent rash of moves notwithstanding, most enterprises froze hiring around mid-March, as CIOs scrambled to execute business continuity plans and fulfill technology needs for the millions of employees who began working remotely amid office closures, says Craig Stephenson, who leads the North American tech officers practice at Korn Ferry.