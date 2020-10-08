Dell Technologies delivers consistent hybrid cloud enabling unique enterprise flexibility

Within organizations, teams often disagree in setting the course for the right cloud strategy. The challenge of operating in disparate cloud environments is that it easily fragments into separate tool sets for each cloud platform, particularly in the extreme between public clouds. This results in islands of disjointed cloud use and makes it difficult for IT to achieve consistency.

Dell Technologies Cloud pairs VMware Cloud Foundation’s consistent hybrid cloud experience with uniquely integrated Dell EMC infrastructure options to form a comprehensive cloud solution.

