Embracing Data Silos and Bridging the Collaboration Gap Between DataOps and IT Ops

In today’s data-driven enterprise environments, competitive edge begins with the ability to store and analyze enormous amounts of data. To that end, IT administrators need solutions that can handle increasingly massive volumes of data yet are specific to the operational workload needs.

To throw in another challenge, today’s data takes many complex forms — files, images, video — and innovative applications are consuming this data in ways they never have before. As a result, the demand is rising for object storage that can scale to match both the enormous growth of data and its new levels of complexity.

These needs are fueling the object-storage market, which is poised for dramatic growth. IDC projects that the worldwide object-based storage market will grow to $20.5 billion by 2024, up from $12.1 billion in 2019.[1]

So how do you move forward? If your organization is looking to capitalize more fully on object storage, you need solutions that deliver scalability, low cost/GB, accessibility, reliability and speed, while enabling your organization to embrace data silos to provide a highly collaborative environment.

And this brings us to the new Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server. This density-optimized server is Dell Technologies’ response to the changing needs of organizations. Enterprises are looking for infrastructure that can store and process tremendous amounts of data with the speed required in today’s ever-accelerating business environments. It’s designed to help organizations embrace data silos and bridge the collaboration gap with a data pipeline that pairs data flow efficiency with leading storage density — it delivers 67[1] percent more high capacity drives than a competitive system.

The PowerEdge XE7100 comes in a density-optimized 5U chassis that accommodates one or two server nodes and holds up to one hundred 3.5-inch hard drives — that’s 33[2] percent more drives per rack than competitive solutions. This translates to lower cost per gigabyte and reduced management complexity — by requiring fewer systems, minimal cabling and lower power consumption.

This storage-dense server also delivers the benefits of 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, which increase computing performance and reduce the memory bottlenecks compared to earlier generations of technology.

In another important benefit, the PowerEdge XE7100 can be flexibly configured to address a variety of new and emerging workloads, using one or two server sleds and a range of optional components. For example, it can be enabled for intelligent video analytics and image inferencing or media streaming with a choice of accelerators and innovative flash storage, and its NVMe capability opens the door to new, more efficient architectures.

Regardless of the workload, the extensive configuration flexibility of the PowerEdge XE7100 lets you scale your networking and accelerator options as your use case requires. For example, it can serve as an excellent backup solution for some environments.

Here’s the bottom line. To capitalize fully on data generated across the enterprise, organizations need to leverage emerging technology that embraces data silos to deliver a connected experience across departments and to customers. That’s the density-optimized Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server.

Dell Technologies also offers the ECS Object Storage portfolio. ECS, the leading enterprise object storage platform, provides a seamless and validated experience. It’s engineered to support both traditional and next-generation workloads and is deployable as a turnkey appliance or in a software-defined model.

To learn more

[1] Based on Dell Analysis, April 2020, comparing a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 with 100 capacity drives to an HPE Apollo 4510 with 60 capacity drives.AD# G20000105

[2] Based on Dell analysis, April 2020, comparing 8 Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100’s each with 100 drives in a 42U rack (800 drives total) to 10 HPE Apollo 4510’s each with 60 capacity drives (600 drives total) AD# G20000106

[1] IDC, “Worldwide File- and Object-Based Storage Forecast, 2020–2024,” June 2020.