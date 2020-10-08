The IT leader’s guide to delivering a winning multi-cloud strategy

Increasingly, organizations have adopted a cloud-first mindset to support

digital transformation, but without consideration for business and application

requirements, they could be introducing many challenges. Cloud will absolutely

be a requirement for success going forward, but finding the right mix of

multiple public and private clouds is increasingly the most important decision

that faces technology leaders.

This eBook will provide guidance on what it takes to deliver success across

seven key facets of your technology landscape. Armed with this knowledge, you

can build a winning hybrid cloud strategy spanning multiple environments that

accelerates innovation, meets the massive growth of data, and reduces cost of

delivering IT services across the business.