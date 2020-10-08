The IT leader’s guide to delivering a winning multi-cloud strategy

Increasingly, organizations have adopted a cloud-first mindset to support
digital transformation, but without consideration for business and application
requirements, they could be introducing many challenges. Cloud will absolutely
be a requirement for success going forward, but finding the right mix of
multiple public and private clouds is increasingly the most important decision
that faces technology leaders.
This eBook will provide guidance on what it takes to deliver success across
seven key facets of your technology landscape. Armed with this knowledge, you
can build a winning hybrid cloud strategy spanning multiple environments that
accelerates innovation, meets the massive growth of data, and reduces cost of
delivering IT services across the business.