Adobe Delivers Tools for AI-Driven Content Recommendations

By decreasing face-to-face interactions, the move to digital commerce has made it more difficult to increase customer loyalty and create lasting relationships. Digitally delivered content is a key element of loyalty-building in the digital realm but delivering the right content at the right time is complex. Each brand needs a deep understanding of their customer to personalize content in an effective way. Real-time personalization is the foundation of effective content delivery that increases loyalty.

To achieve that, marketers must move to automated tools for effective content management and delivery. After all, the speed, breadth of data, and amount of content that are in play in today’s market make doing it by hand impossible. AI is the driver for creating digital systems that can meet this challenge.

New Adobe AI Announcements

Adobe has now added Customer AI to Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP). This ensures that algorithms are using the most accurate and complete data available to better understand and analyze customer interactions. This platform also integrates omnichannel data and other sources, reaching out to capture such diverse data as PoS information, web behavior, buying activity, and more.

In addition, Adobe has announced two new AI tools, Customer and Content AI that are available in beta. Brands can combine the power of Adobe Experience Manager and these two new tools to deliver new insights. For example, brands can assess how keywords in searches (pertaining to color, perhaps, or size) can change results. This will automate the extraction of keywords and tags from content or pieces of content. These tools also support labeling documents or images with custom AI models, eliminating a great deal of time-consuming manual effort.

To give a real-world example, imagine that a retailer could automatically label and quantify the color composition of an image. The brand could then deliver visually similar product recommendations to the customer based on intuitive product features such as shape, design, and color. Choosing a pair of orange shorts would result in the site showing other shorts, in various shades of that color. The use of content intelligence can also be adapted for use by B2B businesses. In that scenario, the platform would “learn” from a search and then show items that are comparable based on color metadata or visual similarity. For example, if the customer wanted a fitting with a 90 ̊angle, the platform could also show other fittings that have that characteristic.

Adobe is committed to providing the technologies and products necessary to deliver next-generation customer experiences. The announcement of Content & Commerce AI provides another important solution for marketers committed to optimizing customer loyalty. The use of AI will become a critical competitive advantage that improves loyalty by providing a differentiated customer experience.