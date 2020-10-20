Remote IT’s future: Key lessons learned from this WFH era

After more than six months of dealing with COVID-19 challenges, IT leaders are beginning to understand what works — and what doesn't — when it comes to managing their remote teams.

At this stage, only one thing seems certain: IT operations are never going to return to the way they were pre-pandemic. "I don't think we will ever go back to the pre-pandemic model," says Nicola Morini Bianzino, global CTO for professional services firm EY. "This event has validated that a distributed work pattern can drive productive engagement."

Doug Schmitt, president of Dell Technologies Services, agrees that remote IT is here to stay. "Work is an outcome, not a physical location," he states. "Enabling a remote workplace program can be a strategic component of a company's culture and operations."

Such sentiments are borne out in recent research as well. In its CIO Pandemic Business Impact survey conducted in August, IDG found that 70 percent of IT leaders believe the work-from-home (WFH) shift has created a more positive view of remote work and will likely impact their plans for staffing in the future. Here we take a look at some of the key lessons learned thus far from the pandemic’s WFH push.

Welcome to the new normal