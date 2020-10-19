Delivering a Game-Changer: Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service

A quick review of how AEM as a Cloud Service benefits real customers is a great way to understand why it’s such a compelling offering.

Dechert LLP, a global law firm established in 1975, has more than 100 contributors globally and yet a small team to manage its website. The legacy CMS took months to update and required an enormous manual effort to preserve legacy web pages.

Moving to AEM as a Cloud Service immediately simplified the upgrade problem. But the benefits for Dechert didn’t stop there. There was also a dramatic improvement in site speed, as demonstrated by Dechert’s A+ speed rating by Bitcatcha.

Alice Cervantes, senior digital marketing manager at Dechert, said, “Moving our site to Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service has given us the ability to experiment and explore more innovative ways to deliver the ideal digital experience and make a difference for our clients.”

Another example is Ping Identity, which provides solutions for zero-trust identity-defined security to half of the Fortune 500. Ping’s website is critical to the firm’s success, and to improve the visitor experience, the company moved to AEM as a Cloud Service. This migration dramatically reduced the resources necessary to manage and update content. Less time managing technology means more time focusing on the customer experience.

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service delivers much more than the basic benefits of cloud infrastructure or hosted services. The modern architecture improves sites’ performance, resilience, and agility without worrying about infrastructure. The use of Cloud Service also significantly reduces TCO and delivers improved cost efficiencies every day. This frees up budget for new projects to deliver innovation. AEM as a Cloud Service is a cloud service done right.