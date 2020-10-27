Top 6 process mining tools for streamlining workflows

For organizations looking to automate business processes, the buzzword “process mining” has been gaining popularity of late. It is the next logical step after robotic process automation (RPA), enterprise service management (ESM), and the various approaches taken to automate tasks involving enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. At the core of this push toward automation is the reality that many enterprises are combinations of hundreds, thousands or even millions of “processes” and that IT’s biggest headache is replacing the rusted bailing wire and hardened chewing gum that keep them all stuck together.

The idea behind process mining is to port all the clever work that has gone into “data mining” and bolt it onto an RPA or ERP system to do a better job looking for panic triggers. Process mining software can be smart enough to recognize when something bad is happening.

But there’s more. Process mining code may be smart enough to recognize and define just what qualifies as a “process” so we don’t need to spend months or years writing out spec files. Process mining code can just grok how the data moves to understand how order data flows link with shipping data flows and then turn into banking data flows so everyone can get paid. If your jobs have unique and consistent ID numbers, the tools can track the work from process to process.

The insights that come from these AI algorithms are not final and they don’t come from a mysterious black box. The tools dump their results into flowcharts describing the processes, often the ones used by RPA tools, becoming the starting point for you to tweak and refine. The AIs may not be clever enough to know what you’re looking to understand about your enterprise, but they can do plenty of basic work to lay a foundation.

The insights aren’t also earth shattering but they’re still very valuable. A common result can flag bottlenecks and process interruptions, details that are fairly obvious to any human who is paying attention, but the point of the systems is to relieve humans from the constant guard duty. The deeper insights about reorganization of the whole workflow are left to you and your team of humans but the code will give you plenty of hints as to which traffic jams to fix.