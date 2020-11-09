Takeda and AWS accelerate COVID-19 research push

The public cloud has become a key facilitator for meeting new demands as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This has been especially true for the pharmaceutical sector in which multibillion-dollar companies race to cultivate therapies to treat complications and comorbidities associated with COVID-19, as well as vaccines.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, which make medicines that treat some cancers, diabetes and hypertension, is teaming with Amazon Web Services on a five-year deal to move 80 percent of its applications to AWS's public cloud. Takeda plans to use AWS to boost its R&D pipeline for drug discovery and to create new business capabilities, while eliminating on-premises technology and expenditures that don’t help differentiate the company from its rivals, Takeda CIO Karl Hick tells CIO.com.

Accelerating data-sharing in response to COVID-19

More than 80 percent of companies are accelerating their digital transformations in response to COVID-19, according to a Boston Consulting Group research report published in October. With its ability to quickly scale, the public cloud market is forecast to grow 6.3 percent this year to $257.9 billion, according to Gartner research. Pharmaceutical companies are among the many multibillion-dollar players embracing this shift.

The life sciences industry — already undergoing seismic change thanks to genetic-sequencing and other emerging technologies — is seeing changes accelerated by the pandemic, Hick says. For instance, in just 5 days, Takeda launched a platform on AWS that enables pharmaceutical companies to collaborate on clinical trials, an effort that would have taken 3 months if it were built in its data centers, he says. That platform is making it easier for partners in the COVID R&D Alliance, a group formed in March by Takeda, AbbVie and Amgen to cultivate COVID-19 treatments, to share data. COVID-19 has “really pushed us as an industry to accelerate alliances, with data sharing as a central tenet,” Hick says.