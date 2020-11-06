Adobe Partners to Optimize the Post-Transaction CX

Brands are focusing on the customer experience (CX) more than ever, but many find themselves focusing more on the steps leading up to purchase than on the post-sale experience. Nonetheless, the latter is becoming a higher priority. Data that can be used to drive positive post-sale experiences can live in various systems, but those systems are often not connected. Even when they are, there is often latency, which prevents a brand from responding to a customer need promptly enough. This results in silos of data, making it difficult for brands to deliver the ideal experiences across interactions along the customer journey.

A new level of data integration and consistency is necessary to truly optimize interactions after purchase. Adobe has partnered with a team of vendors to provide brands with the tools necessary to enhance the post-sale experience through a single, comprehensive set of customer data. Leveraging the “single source of truth” that is provided by the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) Real-time Customer Profile is the starting point. This data integration enables post-sale activities to be optimized in real time, resulting in a response consistent with customer needs.

Adobe’s partnerships for the integration of post-sale efforts cover a range of potential activities that can be deployed holistically via integration with AEP. These include:

Adding pre- and post-sale intelligence: Using ICF Next’s Tally loyalty platform, brands can add transaction data such as past purchases, point earnings, and cancellations. This can optimize affinity program performance and provide insight into how they are used by each customer.

Using ICF Next’s Tally loyalty platform, brands can add transaction data such as past purchases, point earnings, and cancellations. This can optimize affinity program performance and provide insight into how they are used by each customer. Data-driven decision making: Through partner Genesys, a leading provider of cloud customer experience technology for delivering assistance in real time, it is possible to automatically direct customers to a support agent whose skills best match the needs of that specific inquiry.

Through partner Genesys, a leading provider of cloud customer experience technology for delivering assistance in real time, it is possible to automatically direct customers to a support agent whose skills best match the needs of that specific inquiry. Real-time customer feedback: Using the Medallia customer feedback platform, it is now possible to add information to AEP about in-store purchases, including a customer’s level of satisfaction with those purchases.

Using the Medallia customer feedback platform, it is now possible to add information to AEP about in-store purchases, including a customer’s level of satisfaction with those purchases. Better customer engagement: Information from Merkle’s LoyaltyPlus™ solution can be fed into AEP to provide inducements that match the most recent purchase activity of a customer.

Information from Merkle’s LoyaltyPlus™ solution can be fed into AEP to provide inducements that match the most recent purchase activity of a customer. Immersive visual experience: Integration between Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Profile and SundaySky makes it possible to deliver specifically tailored video content to influence customer buying decisions and provide additional information post-purchase.

Adobe’s partnerships are focused on increasing the speed of data sharing to drive the desired interactions after a purchase event or when a customer needs help. Building documented and standing processes for these activities makes it possible to respond more quickly and consistently.

Adobe has identified some important tips for making the deployment of post-sale engagement processes more successful. As Michael Postek, senior manager of alliances at Adobe, said, “It’s best to start with identifying a few customer journeys that you’d like to make happen. Detail them and what data are necessary to support them. For example, think about how you’d want to interact with a first-time customer or a ‘gold’ customer. These partnerships help make the data needed to drive those journeys available.”

Adobe’s strategy of creating a single source of customer truth has now been extended to post-sale experiences. Brands can deliver more positive and engaging post-sale experiences that will substantially increase customer satisfaction. These new partnerships simplify the process for brands and will enable them to move forward more quickly.