How to Reduce Fatigue From Communication Sprawl

Even before the global pandemic and work-from-home mandates, most mid-sized and larger companies were experiencing major disruptions in their communications strategy and technology. Reliance on centrally managed company communications solutions, alongside the need for top-down sponsorship to introduce new tools, made these organizations slow to adapt to rapidly evolving employee and customer needs. As a result, teams began deploying lightweight and freemium tools on their own, leading to the rise of “shadow IT.”

Today, the pandemic has turned this trend inside out as businesses have scrambled to keep employees connected from their homes. According to the Avaya Work from Anywhere study, most companies have shifted their technology priorities, with 52% of companies increasing the priority of collaboration software and 71% of tech decision makers acknowledging faster adoption of new technologies in their organizations.

This influx of new technologies has come with its own challenges: 50% of companies admit they are combating fatigue stemming from the sprawl of collaboration tools. In some cases, the very goal of the new technologies – maintaining or increasing productivity – can be undermined. For example, when the tools a team uses for communication are different from a company’s corporate standard, messages posted on one platform can easily be missed by those using the other. In addition to this disconnect, multiple communication solutions can cause frustration with different interfaces and prevent employees from staying focused on their tasks.

Communication technology sprawl also presents challenges for the CIO and IT leaders. Trying to manage and integrate multiple, disparate solutions can quickly become an operational nightmare. And for companies in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare, multiple channels across multiple platforms can limit the ability to monitor communication and data usage for regulatory compliance and security purposes, leading to increased business, legal, and financial risks.

Technology that adapts to users – not the other way around

Ending communication technology sprawl and the resulting fatigue requires an easy-to-use solution that encourages adoption by adapting to the way employees actually work. For example, if an employee working at home is participating in a meeting using a desktop computer but needs to take a child to a doctor’s appointment, logging off the meeting platform and then logging in again with separate software on a mobile device is time-consuming and disruptive.

Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral offers a new approach, bringing together the expertise and experience of two UC industry leaders – Avaya and RingCentral – to provide one powerful solution. The solution integrates calls, chat, meetings, and collaboration on a single platform, letting employees communicate and work – reliably, seamlessly, and securely – anywhere at any time across any channel. With Avaya Cloud office, the on-the-go employee can instantly transfer the meeting to a tablet or mobile phone without any interruption. When the conference ends, there’s no “I wish I had my computer” moment because messaging and business applications are available on whichever device the employee is using.

With its unified and intuitive user experience, Avaya Cloud Office reduces technology sprawl and fatigue because employees will choose increased simplicity, ease-of-use, and productivity over complexity, confusion, and frustration.

A simpler experience for IT

Avaya Cloud Office also simplifies communications management. Migration is simple and lets each business choose its own path and pace of transition from current solutions. The system can even be deployed remotely and includes automated updates and 24/7 award-winning support.

The difficulty of integrating different technologies is also mitigated as Avaya has one of the largest partner programs in the industry. The solution’s open platform, APIs, and webhooks provide integrations with business cloud apps, including Google G-Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk.

Experience you can trust

For mission-critical communications and collaboration technology, it’s important to rely on partners with deep industry expertise alongside a legacy of innovation and great customer experiences. Gartner has named Avaya a leader in unified communications nine times and RingCentral a leader in unified communications as a service (UCaaS) for five years in a row.

When the threat of COVID-19 finally disappears, the work-from-anywhere trend will remain. Employees will return to cafes, sales reps will hit the road again, and many businesses are making work from home a permanent part of their business strategy. Avaya Cloud Office can keep workers connected to the tools they need to be more productive anywhere, anytime with industry-leading reliability and security.

To learn how to improve collaboration across your organization, review the Work from Anywhere study and read Improving Customer and Employee Experiences with UCaaS.