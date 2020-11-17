4 Ways to Continue Driving Success in the Age of Remote Work

In a recent webinar sponsored by Adobe and Wipro Digital, we had a conversation that focused on enterprise strategies that support unforeseen “pivots” and can help organizations succeed in ever-changing environments, such as a global pandemic. Led by Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Media at Adobe, and Rajan Kohli, President and Global Head of Wipro Digital, the conversation provided actionable steps that any organization can take to thrive in the “new reality” of remote work.

The unifying theme of the conversation was that remote work (in one way or another) will be the norm and that it will only continue to accelerate digital transformation. In order for business to thrive, everyone will need to embrace digital workflows and processes. Still and Kohli provided the four critical actions that every organization should take to provide the best experience for employees and customers:

Make the Employee Experience Easier. As work became fully remote, it was clear that many internal processes were dependent on a physical “pass-off” at some point. Moving some parts of these processes to remote work was easy, but it is necessary to take an “end to end” perspective on the employee’s workflows to ensure that each stage is digitized. One of the most common barriers to supporting fully remote work is employee processes that require signatures. Implementing digital signature solutions is a quick way to remove that barrier. Another example of improving the employee experience is to deliver more comprehensive “data platforms” that provide consistent and relevant information that people are interested in – from updates on business priorities to the impacts of world events.

Move Customers to Fully Digital Channels. Many organizations have made great strides in deploying digital commerce, but the pivot that needs to be made involves providing a completely digital customer experience. For example, many businesses can support purchases digitally, but product delivery often requires physical contact. A fully digital customer interaction is essential. A good example of this in action is occurring in retail, where curbside pickup, supported by a digital "check-in," has extended digital interaction through delivery.

Transform In-Person Touchpoints with Digital Experiences and Workflows. One of the most important pivots is replacing any physical "pass-off" to a digital interaction. This single change will eliminate numerous touchpoints. More importantly, in a fully or substantially remote environment where there is no physical proximity, digital interactions keep processes moving and lead to better outcomes for customers and for organizations. An effective way to eliminate touchpoints is to increase the number of automated processes where the need for human involvement can be reduced.

Deliver Organizational Resilience and Support for Change. From a larger-picture perspective, organizational resilience is improved by removing fragility. There are four ways an organization can become less fragile: ensure entire workflows are digital and not dependent on human interaction; increase autonomy for middle management to make decisions; take more chances on new or different processes; and embrace disruptive product development that enables the firm to become an innovation leader.

It has become clear that organizations will only benefit from continuing to move to fully digital processes. After all, business continuity and resilience are vital to every organization. This webinar provides a deeper look with two industry experts at what is necessary to support success with more meaningful pivots from current business processes. To view the complete webcast, click here.