5 myths and realities of IT culture change

Asanka Jayasuriya joined SailPoint Technologies as senior vice president of engineering and CTO in early 2019, drawn in part by the company’s commitment to a culture focused on innovation, integrity, impact and individuals.

Coming in as a new executive, Jayasuriya saw SailPoint’s articulation of those values — the “four I’s” — as critical to helping him build the culture within his department, especially as it grows in size and across geographies.

“You have to be intentional with your culture and what you want to be achieved by your team, and the companies who can do that successfully do it through identifying its values,” Jayasuriya says.

As such, Jayasuriya believes any organization that hopes to create a new culture, or change an existing one, must bring the same attentiveness to its efforts.

