12 rules for quitting your job

So, you’ve made the call. Your current IT gig isn’t a good fit anymore, and it’s time for a new challenge, new experience, or promotion. But before you take a victory lap in an all-company email, we have a few suggestions about leaving your bridges intact.

According to a recent survey by Stack Overflow, the most likely technologists who are looking for new positions are data scientists and data/business analysts, along with designers, game developers, and mobile developers. And while the majority of tech workers are satisfied with their current job, there comes a time when it’s time to depart in a thoughtful way.

We asked C-level executives and tech recruiters about dos and don’ts for moving on from a company. Their experiences provide a blueprint to make the transition beneficial to you and the organization.

Don’t burn a bridge you might need later

Keep your feedback positive if you decide to take a new position elsewhere, says Kathleen Spillane, talent acquisition lead at Duck Creek Technologies.