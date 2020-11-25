Pandemic Accelerates Public Sector Digital Transformation

Year 2020 is quickly coming to an end, and I hope COVID-19 is coming to an end too! But with the recent resurfacing of cases in some countries, we are reminded that this black swan event will be with us for a little longer. One positive impact of this pandemic is the acceleration of digital transformation across industries, including the public sector. The digitalization of the public sector this year is necessary but particularly challenging: It is like fixing the engine while flying an aircraft.

Many public sector professionals such as healthcare providers, first responders, and municipal services workers are providing essential services during the pandemic. My salute and heartfelt appreciation goes to all essential workers!

No one is safe until everyone is safe. We have to continue to live, play, learn, and work at home or in a restricted environment. We need to get used to the trusted bubbles that we are in, either by choice or as required by law. Unfortunately, sometimes a bubble may burst and a person in our trusted group will be infected by the virus. We then need to move to another bubble or create a new one.

Robust infrastructure is critical for anywhere access

This is why work or learn is not just about doing things from home, but from anywhere. And it is why a robust information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure is very critical. We have heard of countries planning to ration Internet bandwidth in response to increased activity, whether at home or mobile. Such infrastructure is the basic requirement of digitalization.

Saying COVID-19 has accelerated e-commerce is an understatement. There is also a rush to adopt cashless payments to support e-commerce, and more importantly to reduce physical contact. I have been globetrotting for the past 20 years. Having been grounded for the last few months got me thinking that maybe some on-site activities can be conducted online. But because social contact for humans is still important, travel will rebound, although very slowly.

Another major impact is on office space. Earlier this year Fujitsu announced that by 2022 it would reduce its office space by 50% since more staff are working from home. More workflow, service, and manufacturing automation will be implemented to increase efficiency and reduce physical contact.

Worrisome trend amid the ongoing pandemic

High unemployment tops the negative impact of this pandemic, which unfortunately will widen the wealth gap. Such class gaps and various COVID-19-related lockdowns resulted in cases of social unrest in some part of the world. Illegal immigration is likely to rise when people want to seek better medical services or employment opportunities.

The economic downturn will push up crime, especially cybercrime and online scams since many activities are going digital. When people are desperate for treatment and vaccination, organized crime will be too eager to create fake drugs.

The impact on industries, such as tourism, will be long lasting. Society and government need to work together to retrain and upgrade the affected workforce. Earlier this year, the staff at Singapore Airlines and workers in Singapore hotels were retrained and redeployed to support the fight against COVID-19. Some countries have been planning to move their capital cities because of the very high population density. This pandemic is surely a top consideration now for such long-term planning. We may also see smaller self-contained cities, such as the plan for “la ville du quart d’heure” in Paris, a city where you can conduct essential activities within 15 minutes of your commute.

Strategies in keeping businesses alive

Business Continuity Management (BCM), will be a top consideration. Many cities had shortages of essential medical supplies and masks, because they outsourced their production. Policies will change to bring back such manufacturing. And the sustainable supply of food is also a top priority. Singapore is looking at urban farming now, using the rooftops of many high-rise buildings.

Likewise, the over-dependence on foreign professionals in essential services has to be re-examined. For example, we heard a story of a country threatening to stop its medical professionals from leaving to work in a neighboring country.

Cloud computing is getting very popular. But the infrastructure – and more importantly the data – must be treated as a country’s strategic resource too. We need to look at the BCM of cloud, specifically the introduction of a sovereign cloud such as the European Union’s Gaia-X, which I will discuss further in the third article in this series.

Public sector holds an important role

To continue the analogy I introduced earlier, the public sector has to continue to fly the aircraft, addressing the above challenges, while fixing its digital transformation engine. Let’s start by looking at governance and internal operations.

The top priority must be looking after the safety and wellbeing of public servants, since many of them perform essential services. Redesigning workgroups and the workplace might be needed, as well as the use of technologies to detect health threats early.

The public sector too has to allow decentralization of the workforce, enabling work from anywhere. For example, do we really need huge urban operations centers, especially with today’s broadband connectivity and 5G?

Beyond video conferencing, the public sector can adopt more technologies enabled by 5G, cloud, and AI to improve collaboration. These include AR, VR, immersive reality, full multimedia user interfaces, and even robotics. Automation can increase efficiency and reduce physical contacts. The momentum to break down silos within the public sector has to increase, and a top-down approach is needed for more secure information exchange. This also calls for a public sector-wide data strategy.

In embarking on digital transformation, agencies and the public sector as a whole need to focus on the data. What data do we need? Where can we get the data? Do we have the legal authority to access the data? Do we have the budget? How do we take care of the privacy, security, and even disposal of the data? We are going to take a deep look at these questions in the next article.

These topics were among many initiatives of digital transformation discussed at HUAWEI CONNECT in late September, where industry leaders, experts, partners, and clients gathered in Shanghai to share their views and experiences in this exciting digital journey. For more information, please visit HERE.

Huawei Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief Government Industry Scientist at Huawei

Hong-Eng Koh has 30 years of government operations and ICT knowledge and experience, including the years with the Singapore Police and subsequently driving the Singapore national e-Government program. Before joining Huawei to lead the Global Government Industry Expert Office, he spent 16 years in Oracle holding various government business lead roles, including the global lead for public safety.

A globally recognized industry expert, he was voted by the US-based Security.World as the world’s top 12 market influencers in security. He was an advisor to the Singapore National Research Foundation’s Safe & Secure City Initiative. He was also a visiting researcher at the China Public Security University, and currently serving on the expert panel of the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and on the National Transplant Ethics Panel of the Singapore Ministry of Health.

Over the years, he developed various government digital transformation concepts and architectures, such as collaborative e-Government in the age of the sharing economy, Social-Enabled Policing, and Collaborative Public Safety. In 2018, he created the 7A framework in identifying use cases for AI adoption to accelerate government digital transformation.