The Cloud: Catalyst for Public Sector Digital Transformation

We cannot talk about digital transformation without discussing technology. In this third article on public sector digital tranformation, I’d like to mention several key information and communications technologies (ICT). Some examples from Huawei include: Converged Command Center, which supports cross-agency collaboration and real-time video integration; Smart Customs, which allows single-window customs declaration and services; Intelligent Traffic Management, which automates the smooth flow of vehicular traffic; Smart Education, which enables blended and hybrid learning; and Smart Healthcare, which supports telemedicine.

However, digital transformation goes beyond implementing individual solutions – the current pandemic has shown the world the importance of ICT infrastructure, both national and citywide. It has to be a top priority for any country, and it has to include affordable internet access. The Mexican Government has been planning for the “Internet para Todos,” or “Internet for all” program, to make sure the internet can be accessed by as many people as possible at an affordable cost.

Putting them on cloud

Most will agree that the public sector needs the cloud, but why? First, the budgeting cycle is moving more ICT investment towards the OPEX or anything-as-a-service model. Traditionally, public sector agencies planned and implemented their own different systems, using independent servers, storage, databases, applications, etc. There was no sharing of resources.

However, many public services are mission-critical and even life-critical, with some requiring 24x7x365 availability. Pooling, virtualizing and scaling resources in a cloud can better support such high availability. Whether a surge in demand is due to the arrival of a tax filing deadline or due to the need for clinical information because of a pandemic, a standalone system will be hard-pressed to meet it. A cloud platform is likely to offer greater scalability.

With the layers, choices and lifecycle of ICT products, it is best for the public sector to leave complex integration tasks to professional cloud providers. A cloud platform supporting different businesses, services and databases offers agility in developing new services, such as the urgent need for contact tracing during this pandemic. Because the public sector has to compete against the private sector to keep the best ICT talent, the move from running its own data centers to using cloud services becomes more attractive. When operating their own ICT, especially during a pandemic, public sector agencies have to manage business continuity management (BCM) issues too, ranging from supplies to people.

Public or private: it’s a matter of sovereignty

What about the sovereign cloud that I highlighted in my first article in this series? The public sector is rightly very concerned about the security of a third-party cloud, the privacy of the data, data sovereignty, and even the cloud provider’s BCM challenges. Data is the new currency and has to be protected as a country’s strategic resource. Governments have to safeguard the integrity, confidentiality, availability and control of data.

Digital sovereignty is a matter of national security. Sovereign cloud means first, the infrastructure and data must be within a nation’s jurisdiction. There needs to be ownership and control of the data. But because data crossing borders is not avoidable, especially for smaller economies, we need close monitoring and management of such data flow. We need in place all the privacy measures to gain the trust of all stakeholders. Last but not least, nations should use local skills and capabilities to build, operate, and maintain a sovereign cloud.

The African Union through the Smart Africa Alliance aims to ensure the sovereignty of data of all the African countries. That organization is developing standards and certifications on the public cloud and private cloud, and even on compute nodes, storage nodes, network nodes, and endpoints.

Some of the key principles behind EU’s Gaia-X include digital sovereignty and self-determination, free market access and European value creation. Saudi Arabia has been pushing its cloud-first policy. As part of this initiative, the Saudi Government has enhanced its cloud computing regulatory framework. It requires all hosting and storage of data to be in the country, and of course there will be restrictions on cross-border transfer of certain types of data. The Thailand Government this year approved US $146 million to build a Government Data Centre and Cloud to ensure the safe and secure use of data, and its availability during a crisis.

Getting the right cloud to fit the needs

Sovereign cloud does not just refer to government use. It can include the Consumer Cloud that we have been using, mainly on our smart devices. There is also Enterprise Cloud for businesses. As for Government Cloud, there are generally three types:

Security Cloud for secret information requiring very high security, including physical assurance of the facility and infrastructure.

for secret information requiring very high security, including physical assurance of the facility and infrastructure. The day-to-day Administration Cloud for back office systems and various enabling platforms, as I mentioned in my second article in this series.

for back office systems and various enabling platforms, as I mentioned in my second article in this series. And last but not least, the Public Service Cloud where citizens, visitors, and businesses transact with the public sector.

Huawei Cloud can meet all these demands, through its global coverage and modular services, such as Compute, Security, Network, Database, Internet of Things, and even AI-based Enterprise Intelligence.

While agencies have been proclaiming for decades their grand visions for digital transformation, most implementations are not far from traditional digitalization. There is not much transformation in areas such as mission, organization, process, people, and compensation, through the use of latest innovations. However, the black swan event that is COVID-19 is changing and even accelerating transformation. Whether to fight the pandemic or boost the economy, there is an urgent need for public sector agencies to digitally transform now.

Detailed discussions among industry leaders, elite, clients and partners took place in late September 2020 during HUAWEI CONNECT in Shanghai. There were exchanges of views and insights, along with a showcase of Huawei’s latest products and solutions that support enterprises as they go through the challenging yet exciting journey of digital transformation. For more details, please visit here.

Huawei Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief Government Industry Scientist at Huawei

Hong-Eng Koh has 30 years of government operations and ICT knowledge and experience, including the years with the Singapore Police and subsequently driving the Singapore national e-Government program. Before joining Huawei to lead the Global Government Industry Expert Office, he spent 16 years in Oracle holding various government business lead roles, including the global lead for public safety.

A globally recognized industry expert, he was voted by the US based Security.World as the world’s top 12 market influencers in security. He was an advisor to the Singapore National Research Foundation’s Safe & Secure City Initiative. He was also a visiting researcher at the China Public Security University, and currently serving on the expert panel of the Geneva based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and on the National Transplant Ethics Panel of the Singapore Ministry of Health.

Over the years, he developed various government digital transformation concepts and architectures, such as collaborative e-Government in the age of the sharing economy, Social-Enabled Policing, and Collaborative Public Safety. In 2018, he created the 7A framework in identifying use cases for AI adoption to accelerate government digital transformation.