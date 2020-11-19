The CIO Show: CIO50 2020 wrap up

In this week's episode of The CIO Show, we catch up with the technology executives who placed in the top 3 positions in the 2020 CIO50 list.

Now in it's 5th year, the CIO50 celebrates senior executives who are driving technological innovation and leading teams at organisations in the public and private sectors across Australia.

We speak to Ramsay Health Care's chief information officer, John Sutherland, who took the top spot; Angela Coble, director, business technology at Johnson & Johnson Medical who slotted in at number two; and Gordon Dunsford, chief information and technology officer at NSW Police, who placed third in the list this year.

Ramsay Health Care's Sutherland discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way clinicians think aout the role of technology in their working lives, how the organisation has deployed virtual healthcare services this year, and how it is working with technology startups.

Johnson & Johnson Medical's Coble taks about how she capitalised on her relationships with colleagues in China to learn from their COVID-19 response, and the applications that helped staff connect with surgeons and report on staff movements during the crisis.

Finally, NSW Police's Dunsford chats to us about how police engaged with technology to solve a murder case in Sydney last year, how tools provided by his team were used by the elite State Crime Squad investigating arson during last summer's devastating bushfires, and used again when Australians were held in hotel quarantine as COVID-19 hit earlier this year.