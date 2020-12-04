10 future trends and how CIOs can keep ahead in 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded, CIOs have faced epic challenges unlike any they've previously weathered. For many business leaders, recovery isn't just a return to their former state but a top-to-bottom rethinking of what business they need to be in and how their business must be run. As the chief owners of the digital infrastructure that underpins all aspects of modern enterprises, CIOs must play pivotal roles in the road to recovery, seeking the "next normal" while still performing their traditional roles.

The following predictions, based on the IDC FutureScape: Worldwide CIO Agenda 2021 Predictions, present information about technologies, markets, and ecosystems to help CIOs better understand future trends and their impact on the enterprise, and offer guidance on complex, fast-moving environments, proposing prescriptive, actionable recommendations for the next five years.

1. By 2022, 65% of CIOs will digitally empower and enable frontline workers with data, AI, and security to extend their productivity, adaptability, and decision making in the face of rapid changes. Businesses need teams and workers to function more autonomously, making decisions in the face of great uncertainty. Frontline workers are in the best position to gain real-time knowledge of changes in customer behaviors and external environments. But they need access to data and intelligent tools embedded in their workflows in a seamless fashion. CIOs will need to bolster IT capabilities in data science, AI, and human-machine interface and advanced intelligent workflow design.

Recommendations:

Acquire talent through hiring, development, and partnering ahead of the curve to avoid critical gaps.

Create centers of excellence (COEs) for data/analytics, AI, machine learning (ML), and workflow and task automation.

Ensure strategies, policies, and tools are in place to secure sensitive data and ensure proper usage.

Plan for the evolution from directed digital workers to hybrid digital/human workers to self-governing digital workers.