Shiju Rawther joins CARE Ratings as CITO

Shiju Rawther has moved from Poonawalla Finance to join credit rating agency CARE Ratings as chief information and technology officer.

In his new role Rawther will be spearheading the complete IT function including technology strategies and enterprise-wide IT transformation, and designing the digital roadmap for the company and its subsidiary business functions, the agency said.

In a statement shared with CIO India, CARE Ratings MD and CEO Ajay Mahajan said, “We are delighted to have Shiju on-board with us. He brings two decades of technology expertise and I am confident that his impeccable credentials and expertise will benefit us immensely in our journey of digital transformation towards the next level of business growth.”

In his previous positions, Rawther played a key role in driving technology transformation at financial majors such as IIFL Finance, TransUnion CIBIL, and Fullerton India Credit Company. He is credited with setting up the complete IT infrastructure, application deployment, and security operations at Gateway Terminals India and Fullerton India, including building security operations centers (SOCs) from scratch at both companies.

Rawther accomplished a rare feat by bagging both the CIO100 and CSO100 awards in 2016 and 2018 respectively. He is also an advisory board member of CSO India.

In addition to his extensive enterprise experience, Rawther is also closely associated with Cyberdome, Kerala Police’s public-private partnership initiative to combat cybercrime.