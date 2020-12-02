Taking a People-centric Approach to End-User IT

Over the past nine months, companies shifted en masse to a work-from-anywhere model. What started as a sprint has now turned into a marathon, and companies need a long-term IT strategy to sustain this shift. How can enterprises get the most out of the work they’ve done, without starting from scratch?

A people-centric approach to end-user IT is the answer. Companies come in different sizes with different technology needs and IT budgets. The best option is one that considers how your people work and what they require to do their jobs. It lets you tailor the IT environment to their needs—not the other way around.

Check how people are using the tools you give them and get their feedback. Don’t be afraid of the answers—use them to innovate forward. Rapid change will continue well beyond 2020. Assessment should be ongoing to determine if a new course of action is needed. Even if you have a small budget, there are still incremental things you can do to stay ahead of the next big thing.

Optimize and automate

Little problems that arise through routine, everyday tasks can cause companies to lose their focus on the big picture of building a resilient IT infrastructure. Automation can make a huge difference in simplifying the “small stuff” and taking care of problems without direct human intervention.

The onboarding process for new employees is an area that’s ripe for automation, especially as the number of remote workers increases. Imagine an automated onboarding process where a ready-to-work device gets shipped straight from the factory to their door. Every device comes with predictive software to identify, flag, and solve potential issues so there’s less worry about the device going out of commission. Automating these tasks means more resources for IT and employees to dedicate to other priorities.

Make it easier for people to get what they need

Moving forward, it’s less likely people will be able to ask a colleague next to them a question or walk a computer down to the IT help desk. The remote workforce wants to be empowered with resilient, self-healing devices and virtual help desks and support.

Let’s think about that typical HR-onboarding process. HR and management define the device requirements. Your new hire receives a device at their door that may or may not be ready to work. If it is ready, IT likely had to ship it multiple places to get it configured for use. If it is not ready, then the employee will have to spend time logging in, getting policies, and downloading software with the hope that the process is not interrupted and that everything works.

A lot of time goes into that process, but it doesn’t need to be this way. With modern technology, you can provision that device right in the factory, so it’s loaded and ready for work when it’s first turned on.

This is where context comes into play again: When you understand your employee roles, you can better equip them with the right tools for the job. A graphic designer requires different software than a team member in finance. Figure out what these personalized setups look like and use provisioning and automation to run them on your behalf.

Secure your devices everywhere

When employees transition to remote work, security becomes an even greater concern. Connecting through unsecured networks and accessing and storing corporate data on unsecured devices creates potential vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals. Attacks — especially targeted phishing scams — are on the rise, underscoring the need to secure corporate assets.

Rather than building an entire security infrastructure from scratch, take some measured steps to improve security. When you secure your BIOS, you have a fundamental layer of protection below the device OS to protect against many malicious threats. You can also set up sessions to educate employees on proper security hygiene to stop problems from ever taking root. They can be as simple as how to secure a home printer or how to pick out a phishing email.

The past nine months have shown us how change can happen on the turn of a dime. A modern, end-user-focused IT infrastructure gives you the means to adapt, and even thrive, in these exceptional times. Look at the people in your organization – who they are and what they do – and use that as your North Star to provide the best experience for your employees.



Brooke Huling, Vice President of Product Management, Dell Technologies

Brooke Huling is the Vice President of Product Management for Dell Technologies Modern Compute Solutions Group. She is a true product strategist with the heart of an entrepreneur. With over 18 years of Product and Technical Strategy experience Brooke is well versed in aaS business models, exceptional customer experiences and innovation at every level. Brooke’s favorite day is launch day cheering on her teams.