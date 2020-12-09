The Role of Intelligence in Computing

As consumers, we may not be aware of the powerful role that artificial intelligence (AI) plays in our everyday lives. You almost certainly used AI when navigating to this article. You’ve used it on your way to visit family, search the web, and shop online. AI is there in the background, shaping and enhancing those experiences for the better. One of AI’s most useful applications is supporting the ways in which we work.

It wasn’t always that way. Many of us are accustomed to adjusting our PCs to fit our needs—not the other way around. But with advanced AI software, it's possible to have a device that automatically anticipates what we need and fulfills it—all in a seamless, invisible manner.

I’d take it so far to say: there shouldn’t be a “one-size-fits-all" computer. AI-based software can make sure your device continually learns and adapts to how you work. This is especially important as the when, where, and how we work continually changes.

AI Enhanced PCs Mean Business

Companies tend to think about AI in macro terms—for instance, a way to automate a call center or data center operation. But AI can benefit the individual worker on a direct, one-to-one personalized level. When applied to PCs, AI can improve application performance, extend battery life, and enhance the overall device experience.

For example, Dell has AI in our commercial PCs to make them smarter. This boosts sign-in speed by upwards of 3.5 seconds—a savings that helps you have a better experience, especially when logging on multiple times a day. And once you’re signed in, AI is being used to tailor system-level settings to better process your workloads, helping to improve the performance of commonly used apps by up to 35%.

AI-packed Devices

An AI-powered PC acts as a sponge—learning the ways you work to provide a unique, personalized experience that constantly adjusts and anticipates your needs. That’s why intelligent software built-into the core of the device and delivered straight from the factory is so important; it fully understands you. This intelligent software is doing amazing work on the back end, which requires complex data collection, analysis, and automated execution.

The momentum continues to build for intelligent PCs. It shows the magic that can happen when you marry great devices with AI-based software to create better experiences for everyone.

Brooke Huling, Vice President of Product Management for Dell Technologies

Brooke Huling is the Vice President of Product Management for Dell Technologies Modern Compute Solutions Group. She is a true product strategist with the heart of an entrepreneur. With over 18 years of Product and Technical Strategy experience Brooke is well versed in aaS business models, exceptional customer experiences and innovation at every level. Brooke’s favorite day is launch day cheering on her teams.