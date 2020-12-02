Feature

How to build a successful data science training program

Data scientists are in short supply. Some companies are filling the gap by setting up training programs to reskill employees for data science roles.

Contributing Writer, CIO |

How to build a successful data science training program
Metamorworks / Getty Images

Technology professionals who know how to help organizations get the most out of their information resources — data scientists, in particular — are in high demand and short supply.

Some enterprises are taking matters into their own hands by creating data science training programs to upskill or cross-train employees to be data scientists.

Data science is still new territory for a lot of companies, and setting up and maintaining such a program can come with challenges. Here are some tips for how to go about reskilling your employees for data science roles successfully.

Create a data science culture

Organizations should embrace the idea that anyone can potentially become a data scientist, and creating a culture that supports that premise is important.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

7 secrets of successful remote IT teams
  