How to build a successful data science training program

Technology professionals who know how to help organizations get the most out of their information resources — data scientists, in particular — are in high demand and short supply.

Some enterprises are taking matters into their own hands by creating data science training programs to upskill or cross-train employees to be data scientists.

Data science is still new territory for a lot of companies, and setting up and maintaining such a program can come with challenges. Here are some tips for how to go about reskilling your employees for data science roles successfully.

Create a data science culture

Organizations should embrace the idea that anyone can potentially become a data scientist, and creating a culture that supports that premise is important.