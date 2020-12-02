Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Kendra Ketchum, Vice President for Information Management and Technology, UTSA

Kendra Ketchum, VP of Information Management and Technology, University of Texas at San Antonio, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss intentional leadership, UTSA’s Tech Cafe success and more.

How do I listen to this podcast?

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favorite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won't miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app's button below to subscribe.