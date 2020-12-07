New ‘quantum’ academy launches in Sydney

Sydney’s top four universities have partnered to create a new academy advancing research, attracting investment and driving economic opportunities in Australia around quantum computing.

The Sydney Quantum Academy (SQA) will pool brain power and resources from The University of Sydney, University of New South Wales, University of Technology and Macquarie University to build on Australia’s already substantial achievements in the field to date.

It will be headed by Professor Peter Turner, who has earned renown as a researcher within several leading universities throughout Australia and globally.

“The potential for quantum is enormous, which is why we are seeing significant increases in effort and investment around the world,” Turner said during an online launch event hosted from Sydney on Monday.

“Quantum technologies will fundamentally change areas like computation and sensing. They will help us to solve problems that we simply can’t solve with classical information technology.”

He added that the Academy’s unique model would support efforts to create “work-ready graduates and leaders who can help translate quantum research into real-life applications”.

“There are jobs already there with the technology maturing rapidly, but there are many more to come. We need to boost the talent pipeline and anticipate what skills will be required for the future. We can only do this by working closely with industry in Australia and beyond.”

Dr Cathy Foley, chief scientist with the CSIRO was named as a member of SQA’s advisory board, created to help bridge the gap between industry, academia and government.

“Quantum is an industry that is going to do more than create new products and services – it will also catalyse a broader capability that will be transformational for all industries, similar to the effect of the digital revolution,” she said at yesterday’s launch.

“It is going to allow us to do new things and accelerate our ability to solve challenges that seem unsolvable today.”

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres said the state government is making big investments developing the infrastructure necessary for a “world-class” technology precinct, as well as investing in support networks for emerging technologies where Australia has credible expertise.

“The Academy will keep us at the forefront of quantum technology by developing the future employers, entrepreneurs and the workforce required to sustain the industry’s growth.”