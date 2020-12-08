Dell Technologies and TACC Fuel Great Innovations

As a Dell Technologies HPC & AI Center of Excellence, the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) partners with Dell to enable discoveries that advance science and society through the application of advanced computing technologies. We’re proud to announce that the Frontera petascale supercomputer continues to be listed on the Top500 list and the Green500 list, with the new placements announced at SC20.

The following are just a few examples of the challenges this petascale supercomputer is helping to crack.

Accelerating a cure for COVID-19

TACC is one of the leading providers in the U.S. COVID-19 HPC Consortium, supporting COVID-19 projects worldwide by providing priority access to TACC resources. Researchers are using TACC systems, including Frontera, to model the effects of interventions, simulate molecular behavior and screen new drugs and vaccines.

Combatting the next virus

Peter Kasson, Associate Professor of Molecular Physiology in Biomedical Engineering, University of Virginia, uses TACC Frontera to combine electron microscopy with viral models to study the mechanisms of viral infection. Frontera is able to process his models 2X to 3X faster than the previous system. Plus, it offers the opportunity to train young scientists on cutting edge technologies that will prepare us for the future.

Forecasting weather to save lives

Researcher Clint Dawson uses TACC supercomputing resources like Frontera to perform simulations of hurricane storm surges and their impacts. The results help emergency managers move people out of harm’s way and save lives during catastrophic weather events. According to Dawson, Frontera speeds simulations and enables higher resolution to solve problems we simply couldn’t solve before.

Understanding turbulence

Diego Donzis, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University, works to understand turbulence, helping researchers unravel challenges from global climate change to the movement of blood and air through the human body to the explosion of a supernova. The computational power provided by Frontera enables him to run the massive mathematical simulations required to study these interactions faster and with unprecedented levels of realism.

Exploring black holes

Manuela Campanelli, Astrophysicist and Professor of Mathematical Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology, uses TACC Frontera to simulate black holes and neutron stars in order to find the answers humankind is seeking about the universes around us. Frontera gives her team a large number of computer nodes to solve these complex processes, in some cases more than 2X faster than other systems.

