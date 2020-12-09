Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Lisa Davis, CIO, Blue Shield of California

Podcast

Lisa Davis, CIO at Blue Shield of California, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss virtual CIO leadership lessons, the pandemic’s impact on telehealth and more.

Next read this:

Related:

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.

7 secrets of successful remote IT teams
  