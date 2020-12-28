Top CIOs and IT organizations of 2020

CIOs and other top IT leaders do incredible things for their businesses, executing and conceiving business advantages through the innovative use of technology. That's why CIO.com honors each year the best CIOs and related IT leaders for their innovations, strategies, and delivery of business value.

To do so, CIO bestows the CIO 100 awards in the United States, United Kingdom, and India, and the CIO50 awards in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. And in 2021, we are expanding the CIO50 awards program to the Middle East. IDG’s CIO websites in Germany and Sweden also issued their awards for top CIOs.

[ Keep up on the latest thought leadership, insights, how-to, and analysis on IT through CIO’s newsletters. ]

2020 CIO 100 United States awards

Now in its 33rd year, the CIO 100 awards for the United States recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation.

Winning projects are chosen by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth, and improving relationships with customers.

2021 awards: We are now accepting nominations for the 2021 CIO 100, 2021 CIO Hall of Fame, and 2021 FutureEdge 50 awards.

2020 CIO 100 United Kingdom awards

The CIO 100 UK awards recognize the most transformational and disruptive CIOs and technology leaders in the UK, performing a central role in modernizing and driving business change in their organizations.

See the list of CIO 100 UK winners and read their profiles.

2020 CIO 100 India awards

The CIO 100 India awards include five special categories of IT execution excellence: The Progressive 100, to honor CIOs who have demonstrated a progressive spirit by helping their organizations adapt to sudden global conditions that impacted supply-chains, employees, and customers; Business Transformers, to honor CIOs and their organizations that have successfully transformed their businesses by leveraging data center infrastructure, managed services, and next-gen technologies; Smart Workplace, to honor CIOs and their organizations that have deployed modern collaboration technologies as the bedrock of remote workforce transformation and office environment; Business Continuity, to honor CIOs and their organizations that have displayed exemplary work in terms of their business’s readiness to maintain critical functions after an emergency or disruption; and Customer Experience, to honor CIOs and their organizations that are using CX as bedrock of digital transformation and deploying tech to produce actionable insights.

See the list of CIO 100 India winners and read their profiles.

2020 CIO50 ASEAN awards

The CIO50 ASEAN awards recognize the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency, and influencing rapid change. In 2020, the CIO50 ASEAN awards were judged on three core pillars of innovation, leadership, and resiliency, honoring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

See the list of CIO50 ASEAN winners and read their profiles.

2020 CIO50 Australia awards

This year has been extremely challenging for all of us and, with the COVID-19 threat still around, it was not surprising that Australia’s healthcare, government, retail, and education sectors provided some of the most compelling stories of leadership and resilience.

Collaboration, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, automation, and robotics technologies are once again this year helping many organizations improve the services that are provided to internal and external customers to help them achieve their strategic objectives.

• See the list of CIO50 Australia winners and read their profiles.

2020 CIO50 New Zealand awards

The 2020 awards highlight the transformation, disruption, and acceleration of business led by Kiwi CIOs. Transformation, disruption, acceleration—three words that describe the experiences of IT leaders in 2020 and which came to the fore during CIO50 New Zealand, a celebration and acknowledgement of the New Zealand CIO community.

See the list of CIO50 New Zealand winners and read their profiles.

2021 CIO50 Middle East awards

CIO is proud to launch the inaugural CIO50 list in the Middle East, recognizing the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency, and influencing rapid change in the region.

CIO50 Middle East nominees will be judged on three core pillars—Innovation, Leadership and Resiliency—honoring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels across the Middle East. Awards will take place with the virtual IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2021.

Germany: 2020 CIOs of the Year

Now in its 18th year, CIO.de’s CIO des Jahre awards honor IT managers in German-speaking countries for their innovation and success in IT leadership.

See the CIO des Jahres winners list and read the profiles (in German).

Sweden: 2020 CIO Awards

Now in its 16th year, CIO Sweden’s CIO Awards honor exceptional IT projects in Sweden.