Continuous Flow: Modernizing Core Business Systems for Greater Business Value

Digital transformation is the number one mandate from CEOs, according to the CIO Pandemic Business Impact survey. However, amid these efforts, companies are running into a stumbling block: the need to modernize legacy processes, applications, and infrastructure.

The pressure is on. The modern business must deliver products and services fast. And yet, many core systems are decades old. They are essential — like banking services, credit card processing or other transactions — because they retain tremendous business value. However, due to their tenure, may not have been regularly or appropriately updated or enhanced.

Businesses must be able to tap into these systems’ value in order to compete in today’s digital-first landscape. And the best way to do that is through a strategy that enables the ability to balance business operations alongside innovation—one that minimizes risk while focusing on achieving new business value.

A continuous modernization strategy using Infinite Flow results in a 71% chance of project success, versus just 26% when organizations develop a new application from scratch, and 44% when companies simply purchase a new off-the-shelf application package.

A better approach to IT project delivery is that of incremental and continuous IT modernization, which ultimately speeds digital transformation initiatives. For example, in its new research report “Endless Modernization,” The Standish Group found that continuous modernization activities deliver far better results than other IT modernization methods, including start-from-scratch or rip-and-replace initiatives. A continuous modernization strategy delivers sizable returns including:

Higher return on value back to the business (54% higher value versus 27% with projects developed from scratch)

Greater customer satisfaction due to built-in user/customer feedback loop (21% versus 12%)

Reduced risk of failure and monetary loss (87% success rate versus 54%)

Overall better outcomes when compared to single large projects

Standish calls this approach to modernization “Infinite Flow”— a continuous process of IT transformation, as opposed to one-time projects with a beginning and an end. The process seeks to streamline IT project delivery practices by leveraging modern ways of working, such as DevOps. Its service-oriented flow process continuously manages software delivery and modernization, implementation, and maintenance.

This method achieves real results. The Standish research — drawing from 25 years of experience in studying IT project delivery and over 50,000 projects analyzed — reveals that a continuous modernization strategy using Infinite Flow results in a 71% chance of project success, versus just 26% when organizations develop a new application from scratch, and 44% when companies simply purchase a new off-the-shelf application package.

Choose the Right Team and the Right Project

One of the key ingredients to success is establishing a strong, continuous modernization team. Organizations can quickly get off the ground with a small team for a test project.

That said, take the long view around the team’s composition. You’ll ultimately want a core, dedicated continuous modernization team that rotates specialized skills in and out. Bring on a strong team leader with a background in continuous improvement, and include individuals with recent development or modernization project experience. The ability to self-manage and make decisions on their own are key characteristics to this team structure and this model. These types of individuals will keep project overhead to a minimum and the flow in motion. This methodology provides IT leaders the means to deliver value back to the business faster and then quickly repeat that process.

Proof is in the Delivery

Organizations following the continuous modernization and application delivery method typically achieve up to 80% return on value, according to Standish. That is because the Infinite Flow process incorporates many IT delivery best practices and efficiencies to reduce the friction often associated with traditional software development and delivery projects.

For example, Standish asserts that a waterfall-like project costing $12 million in labor costs could be cut to just $3 million with Infinite Flow practices. These results occur because the incremental approach to modernization is more adaptive and efficient, therefore the model can rapidly respond to changing business parameters.

Using Infinite Flow techniques, a large European financial services company was able to modernize a legacy software system with no down time at a significantly reduced cost versus what they would have spent to completely replace the application software. Plus, they’re saving 80% on annual software maintenance.

Incremental Changes Lead to Strong Modernization

The speed of business can be dizzying, thanks to heightened customer expectations, demand for immediate business value, and the need to expedite efficient internal operations. Lasting modernization efforts require strategy and tactics that can handle the speed and flexibility of today’s rapid response business climate.

An incremental and continuous modernization approach helps organizations more quickly tap into the value within core business systems, with lower cost and risk, while providing a more powerful platform and modernization methodology supporting digital transformation.

Learn more about the value of continuous, incremental modernization efforts through application re-use, and download The Standish Group report, “Endless Modernization,” by visiting: https://www.​microfocus.​com/en-us/assets/application-modernization-and-connectivity/continuous-modernization-boundless-business-value