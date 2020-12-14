Extremely Dense Storage Server Is the Perfect Dancing Partner for HPC

Scientific research institutions leverage high-performance computing systems to provide researchers and engineers with the necessary data and insights to continue their discoveries. This work typically involves datasets that grow larger and larger over time, which makes extremely dense data storage the perfect dancing partner for the HPC environment in terms of inferencing and data model accuracy.

Regardless of the scientific domain, data is the lifeblood of computational science. Through the analysis of rich datasets and the simulation of physical processes in a digital realm, scientific communities advance our understanding of the world we live in and points beyond. These scientific communities include research centers devoted to computational astrophysics, computational biology, computational mathematics and computational quantum physics.

At Dell Technologies, we help many scientific customers build HPC clusters that provide high-performance access to massive amounts of data. By providing an interactive collaborative environment, we enable scientists to increase simulation efficiency and achieve more data-access and data-production intensive simulations. With cohesive compute- and storage-dense solutions, researchers can run and compare simulations across common projects, and to learn and link data together. This collaboration accelerates the pace of discovery for researchers who might otherwise work in silos of disconnected data.

To accomplish this mission, Dell Technologies continues to deliver leading-edge technologies to our customers to accelerate discovery and innovation. This is the case with the recent introduction of the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server. This cohesive compute- and storage-dense server solution enables new ways of collaboration, allowing a research community to run, compare and link simulations across common projects. This is particularly important for providing highly interactive research environments that allow scientists, researchers and programmers to work together through computational methods, including data analysis, theory, modeling and simulation.

This PowerEdge XE7100 is a storage density-optimized server, based on the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. This server is designed to address the changing storage needs for organizations looking for infrastructure that can store and process tremendous amounts of data with the speed required in today’s ever-accelerating business environments. It’s designed to help organizations embrace data silos and bridge the collaboration gap with a data pipeline that pairs data flow efficiency with leading storage density — it delivers 67 percent more high capacity drives than a competitive system.1

The PowerEdge XE7100 comes in a 5U chassis that accommodates one or two server nodes and holds up to one hundred 3.5-inch hard drives — that’s 33 percent more drives per rack than competitive solutions.2 This translates to lower cost per gigabyte and reduced management complexity — by requiring fewer systems, minimal cabling and lower power consumption.

That’s why we recommend the storage-dense PowerEdge XE7100 server as the perfect dancing partner for HPC environments. The technologies that have been added to the XE7100 continue to improve in terms of scale and performance, and it can fit into the standard 1070mm rack. With the XE7100, institutes can increase the amount of storage they offer to end users, as well as to increase the performance out to the processing system.

Driving scientific discovery

So why does all of this matter? Ultimately, it all comes down to the results of the research itself. The improvements in technology, especially the improvements in the storage-dense servers, enable scientific discovery and big breakthroughs in almost every realm of science.

For example, in astronomy, the more simulations that you can store, the better your comparisons can be against observational data, and the better you can determine the fundamental parameters of the universe. If you’re figuring out how galaxies were formed or how black holes interact, much of that work is done by making large volumes of simulation data and then comparing it to an observation. You can’t do that unless you can store huge quantities of simulations and share them with your colleagues.

Here’s another example. In areas of biology, full genome sequences have become quite affordable, which means genomic analysis can now be done for thousands of families — if the HPC system has the storage density and processing power to work with enormous datasets.

And that’s why we recommend the PowerEdge XE7100 server. It’s built to meet the need for storage-dense server systems that match the performance of the latest and greatest compute systems.

To learn more

To learn more, read the PowerEdge XE7100 spec sheet and the Hyperion Research white paper “HPC Storage: The Unsung Hero of HPC Solutions.”

Based on Dell Analysis, April 2020, comparing a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 with 100 capacity drives to an HPE Apollo 4510 with 60 capacity drives. AD# G20000105.